A.P. Elections: Naidu says people cannot afford to give Jagan Mohan Reddy a second chance

The TDP national president advises people to make a wise choice between ‘one who can create wealth and the other who ruined the State’

March 31, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted people during his Praja Galam public meeting at Markapur in Ongole Parliamentary constituency to vote for his party if they want development, and not fall into the trap of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which has pushed Andhra Pradesh into a debt trap.

While reiterating that the alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) had no selfish agenda, Mr. Naidu, while addressing the public meeting on March 31 (Sunday), alleged that the YSRCP was provoking the Muslim community to garner their votes.

Mr. Naidu advised people to make a wise choice between himself (claiming to be a creator of wealth) and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, he alleged, ruined the State.

Criminal cases

The electorate could not afford to give Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a second chance as his government failed to develop the State and was mired in corruption, while the Chief Minister was under the obligation to clear the air of apprehensions about Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, Kodi-Kathi and a host of other criminal cases, Mr. Naidu asserted.

The TDP chief said the YSRCP rule was marked by broken promises, which mainly included the ones to impose liquor prohibition and construct Polavaram, Veligonda and some other important irrigation projects, to scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the assurance to electricity consumers not to jack up power tariffs etc. Such was Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dismal track record, the TDP chief said.

Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP government cancelled 100 welfare schemes introduced by the TDP, as part of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political vengeance, and insisted that it was he (Mr. Naidu) who secured clearances for the Ramayapatnam port.

He expressed commitment to bringing water to every crop in the Rayalaseema region by linking the Godavari and Krishna rivers. The youth were let down as the government failed to announce the job calendar, and instead of creating employment, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had driven away industries by implementing certain illogical policies, Mr. Naidu added.

