year
A.P. Elections: Mandali Buddha Prasad is Jana Sena Party candidate for Avanigadda

The party replaces Yanamala Bhaskar Rao with Arava Sridhar in Railway Kodur Assembly constituency

April 04, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad being welcomed into the party by JSP president Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram recently.

Former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad being welcomed into the party by JSP president Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram recently. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has declared former Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and former Minister Mandali Buddha Prasad as party candidate for Avanigadda constituency three days after he joined the JSP at Pithapuram.

This apart, Mr. Pawan Kalyan replaced Yanamala Bhaskar Rao with Arava Sridhar in the Railway Kodur constituency following negative feedback received about Mr. Bhaskar Rao’s candidature, a party release issued here said.

The JSP candidate for Palakonda constituency would be announced in a couple of days.

Son of Congress stalwart Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao, Mr. Buddha Prasad had been elected from Avanigadda thrice in 1999 and 2004 as Congress candidate and in 2014 from the TDP.

He would be facing sitting MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), to whom he lost in 2019 by a majority of nearly 21,000 votes, and Ande Srirama Murthy of the Congress party.

Mr. Sridhar would confront sitting YSRCP MLA Koramutla Sreenivasulu and Congress party’s Gosala Devi in Railway Kodur. Mr. Sreenivasulu had defeated TDP’s P. Narasimha Prasad by an approximate  margin of 35,000 votes in 2019.

