A.P. Elections: Joined alliance only after consent of 80% of cadre, says Pawan Kalyan

March 31, 2024

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan on March 31 (Sunday) claimed that 80% of the party activists had given their consent for an alliance with the TDP and BJP.

Addressing the cadres of the JSP, TDP and BJP here, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the decision to enter into a tripartite alliance was based on the consent given by the majority of the party leaders.

“I admit that a few leaders had opposed it, while a few others struggled during the seat- sharing. However, I have proceeded with the alliance unconditionally for the future of Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

On sparing more Lok Sabha seats to the other alliance partners, the JSP chief said, “The BJP sought more Lok Sabha seats. The aim is to form the government, and those who realised it are with the JSP.”

“I have been all along been striving to go ahead collectively to form the government in 2024,” he added.

JSP Kakinada Lok Sabha contestant Tangella Udaya Srinivas, TDP’s Pithapuram Assembly constituency in-charge S.V.S.N. Varma and his BJP counterpart B. Krishnamraju were among others present.

Special prayers

Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan offered special prayers at the temples of Sripada Srivallabha, Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy and Datta Peetham in Pithapuram town on the second day of his three-day election campaign in the Assembly constituency.

In Kukkuteswara Swamy temple, he presented a silk saree to the presiding deity, Goddess Puruhutika Devi.

After his temple visits, Mr. Pawan Kalyan promised to develop the places of worship upon the alliance coming to power.

