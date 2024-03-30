GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. elections: I have provided a corruption-free government, says A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

The YSRCP government has extended welfare schemes to the poor and needy without any scope for discrimination or bribe, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

March 30, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that his government, in the last five years, extended welfare schemes to the poor and downtrodden sections of society, irrespective of their caste, region and religion.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking at the ‘Face-to-Face’ organised as part of the YSRCP’s Memantha Siddham bus yatra, at Tuggali village in Kurnool district on March 30 (Saturday).

Claiming that his government, unlike the previous TDP dispensation, functioned without showing any discrimination and without giving any scope for corruption, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 95% of the people of Tuggali and Ratana villages in the district benefited from the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes of the government worth ₹2 crore.

He further claimed that his government had ushered in the Gram Swaraj that Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of.

During the TDP term, Janmabhoomi committee had ruled the roost, leading to discrimination in the delivery of welfare schemes, he alleged. “During the YSRCP government, every scheme has been delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries through the village and ward volunteers without discrimination or bribe,” he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the people to vote for the YSRCP considering the “corruption-free administration” it provided.

