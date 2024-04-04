A.P. Elections: Duplicate EVMs and material to lure voters found in Kakinada Rural constituency, alleges BJP leader

April 04, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji alleged on April 4 (Thursday) that several duplicate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and material meant to lure women voters being transported in some vehicles were found by his party workers in the Kakinada Rural constituency on April 2 and handed over to the officials concerned.

Besides, a complaint had been lodged with the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the c-VIGIL app and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for necessary action, Mr. Baji said while addressing the media at the State party office.

The BJP workers who exposed this attempt to appease the voters were thrashed by rowdies, allegedly at the behest of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), he alleged, strongly denouncing the attack.

Mr. Baji said though his party workers produced evidence, the officials did not seize the vehicles.

“It gives an indication of the atmosphere in which elections are likely to be held. The YSRCP leaders are threatening the officials to be at their beck and call in order to manipulate the process of elections,” Mr. Baji observed.

Mr. Baji said the ECI had already cracked the whip on a few derelict IAS and IPS officers, and it was expected to maintain vigil and ensure free and fair elections.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari complained to the ECI about the “misconduct of the officers,” who were moving closely with the YSRCP leaders. The ECI should take stern action against anyone undermining the democratic process of elections, Mr. Baji said.