A.P. Elections: Devineni Uma demands booking of case against Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for ‘violating MCC norms’

April 04, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Minister and TDP general secretary Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has demanded that a case be booked against government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by participating in campaigning for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Addressing the media persons on April 4 (Thursday), Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was taking a huge salary from the government, but was working for the ruling party in blatant violation of the MCC, and commenting on the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy when it was still being probed by the CBI.

He (Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy) should tender resignation to his post for throwing all norms to the wind, the TDP leader said, insisting that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should come clean on the offense.

Reacting to the allegations against the TDP with regard to the distribution of pensions, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the TDP government would keep enough funds at its disposal for distributing pensions to the aged and other beneficiaries, unlike the YSRCP government, which apparently ran out of funds required to disburse the pensions from April 1.

A sum of ₹14,000 crore was drawn from banks on March 30 and 31 to make bill payments to contractors, who were close to those in power, the consequence of which was drying up of funds. To wriggle out of the crisis, the YSRCP leaders resorted to slinging mud on the TDP, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said.