A.P. elections: Attracting investments and creating jobs are among my priorities, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

March 30, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - NAIDUPETA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that his emphasis will be on attracting investments, creation of jobs and ensuring sufficient supply of power and water to the agrarian sector in Andhra Pradesh if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliances wins in the ensuing elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Naidupeta as part of his State-wide Praja Galam programme on March 30 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu launched a scathing attack against the indiscriminate borrowings by the YSRCP government, which he alleged pushed the State into a precarious condition.

Government assets, including MRO and RDO offices, had been pledged, and the YSRCP dispensation, if voted to power again, would try to lay its hands on the properties owned by the people, the TDP chief cautioned.

The gap that had existed in the per capita income among the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation of the State further widened under the YSRCP rule despite partial recovery between 2014 and 2019, he said, and added that his focus would be on creation of assets and distributing the dividends among the poor.

Accusing the YSRCP dispensation of discontinuing the welfare schemes introduced by the TDP government, Mr. Naidu reiterated his commitment to resume the Annadata scheme, under which every farmer would be given a financial assistance of ₹20,000 annually. He also promised to create 20 lakh jobs under ‘Yuva Galam’, provide a monthly allowance of ₹3,000 to the unemployed youth, conduct mega DSC, release annual job calendar, and resume Anna Canteens. He also vowed to strive for women empowerment and contain liquor smuggling into the State.

Levelling a barrage of allegations, Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP had already moved crores of rupees to every constituency, and asked the TDP cadres and workers to be more vigilant during the elections.

