AP Ed.CET records 87% attendance

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 September 2021 00:39 IST

Kurnool sees highest turnout of 91.53%

The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP Ed.CET-2021) was conducted in 69 examination centres in 34 places across the State on Tuesday. Out of the 15,638 candidates registered, 13,619 (87.09%) wrote the two-hour examination.

Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, who is also the Chairman of AP Ed.CET-2021, has selected the question set at the School of Distance Education of the AU prior to the examination Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, Department of Education head T. Sharon Raju were present on the occasion.

AP Ed.CET-2021 convener K. Visweswara Rao said that Kurnool recorded highest attendance of 91.53%, followed by Srikakulam district (90.79%).

Krishna district saw the lowest attendance of 83.27%. The test was conducted in Telugu, English and Urdu, he said.

“All precautionary measures pertaining to COVID-19 pandemic were taken at all the test centres. As many as 71 observers monitored the examination,” he added.