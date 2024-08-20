GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AP EdCET counselling to begin on August 21

Published - August 20, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Vijayawada

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on August 20 (Tuesday) released the first phase admission schedule for candidates who qualified the AP Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET).

In a statement, APSCHE Vice-Chairperson and Convener of AP EdCET P. Uma Maheswari Devi said registration for web counselling can be done from August 21 to August 27 and verification of certificates would be carried out from August 22 to August 28.

For candidates of special categories (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports and Games/ Scouts and Guides/Anglo Indians) the certification verification will be done physically at the help centres at Andhra Loyola College on Sentini Hospital Road in Vijayawada on August 27. Candidates can exercise their web options from August 29 to September 2, and changes in web options, if any, can be made on September 3. Allotment of seats for the first phase of counselling will be made on September 5, and candidates should report to colleges between September 5 and 7. Classes would commence from September 5, Ms. Uma Maheswari said.

A detailed notification is available on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.