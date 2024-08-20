AP EdCET counselling to begin on August 21

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on August 20 (Tuesday) released the first phase admission schedule for candidates who qualified the AP Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET).

In a statement, APSCHE Vice-Chairperson and Convener of AP EdCET P. Uma Maheswari Devi said registration for web counselling can be done from August 21 to August 27 and verification of certificates would be carried out from August 22 to August 28.

For candidates of special categories (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports and Games/ Scouts and Guides/Anglo Indians) the certification verification will be done physically at the help centres at Andhra Loyola College on Sentini Hospital Road in Vijayawada on August 27. Candidates can exercise their web options from August 29 to September 2, and changes in web options, if any, can be made on September 3. Allotment of seats for the first phase of counselling will be made on September 5, and candidates should report to colleges between September 5 and 7. Classes would commence from September 5, Ms. Uma Maheswari said.

A detailed notification is available on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.