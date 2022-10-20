AP EDCET counselling process to commence on Saturday with registration of names

Higher education council releases admission schedule; notification to be issued on Friday

Higher education council releases admission schedule; notification to be issued on Friday

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday released the first phase of admission schedule for the candidates who qualified AP EDCET-2022.

In a statement, the Council Vice-Chairman and Convener of the examination K. Rama Mohana Rao said the notification would be released on October 21 and the candidates could register names for web counselling from October 22 to 27.. Certificate verification would be carried out from October 26 to 31.

For the candidates of special categories (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports & Games/Anglo Indians), the certificate verification would be done physically at HLC, Andhra Loyola College, Sentini Hospital Road, Veterinary Colony, Vijayawada on October 27. The candidates could exercise their web options from November 1 to 3 and make changes in web options on November 3.

Allotment of seats for the first phase of the counselling would be made on November 11. The candidates should report to colleges after the first phase from November 7 to 9 and classes would commence on November 7.

For a detailed notification, visit https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in