AP EAPCET from July 4

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday released the schedule for the Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) for the academic year 2022-23.

He said the EAPCET-2022 for Engineering stream would he held from July 4, 2022 to July 8 in 10 sessions and the Agriculture stream students would take their exams from July 11 and 12 in four sessions.

“If the situation demands, we will make adequate arrangements to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol,” he said.

Informing that last year, 136 exam centres were established, he said depending on the need, the number of centres would be increased and added that four exam centres would be set up in Telangana.

A notification would be released on April 11 with full details and the results would be announced by August 15. Counselling would he held in September and arrangements would be made to commence the classes by the second week of October, he said.

He said the Intermediate exams were scheduled to be held from May 6 to 24 while the 10th Class students would appear for the Board exams from April 27 to May 9.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Hemachandra Reddy was present.