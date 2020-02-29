AP EAMCET from April 20

VIJAYAWADA

29 February 2020 00:16 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University -Kakanada has released the notification for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2020.

Students seeking admission into engineering streams will take their online test from April 20 to 23, while for students aspiring seats in agriculture and medical colleges will write their test on April 23 and 24. Candidates who apply for the two streams, will write their exam on April 22 and 23.

The online applications will be accepted from February 29.

EAMCET convener V. Ravindra said candidates could download their hall tickets from April 16. He said reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) would be implemented this year and candidates eligible for it could make use of it.

In addition to setting up examination centres across the State, a few would be set up in Hyderabad also. Ranks would be given based on 75 % EAMCET marks and 25% weightage to Intermediate marks.

Payment of a fee of ₹500 would have to be made for one stream and for two, it is ₹1,000. The last date for payment of fee without fine is March 29, with ₹500 fine till April 5, ₹1,000 fine till April 10, ₹5,000 fine till April 15 and ₹10,000 fine till April 19.