A.P. Dy. CM urges judiciary to support good governance

Deputy CM K. Narayanaswamy appeals to the High Court to be considerate while accepting the pleas that intends to cause legal impasse.

TIRUPATI

31 August 2020 23:53 IST

Promises made in poll manifesto are sacrosanct: K. Narayanaswamy

At a time when the government is facing legal hiccups pertaining to various schemes, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy has sought support of the judiciary in implementation of the programmes intended to benefit the larger sections of the society.

Several welfare schemes including the allocation of house sites to the poor have been subjected to judicial scrutiny with a number of petitions being filed in the High Court.

“I mean no offence by making this open appeal to the High Court, which should be treated as a request to ensure good governance,” Mr. Narayanaswamy told The Hindu.

Referring to the YSRCP’s poll manifesto, Mr. Narayanaswamy described it as a roadmap for development which was pitched much before the elections.

Legal impasse

“People vote for the promises made in the manifesto, the political will and the capability of a party that makes the promise. When a government is elected, the manifesto is deemed to have the people’s authorisation and is hence unquestionable,” he explained.

It was in this context that the Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the High Court to “treat the implementation of the promises made in the manifesto as sacrosanct, before accepting petitions intending to cause legal impasse and throw administration haywire”.

Dig at opposition parties

“The opposition parties are hell-bent on disturbing governance and leaving no stone unturned to harm the interests of the people. It is hence for the High Court to decide whether to allow such petitions for hearing or let the government fulfil its promises,” Mr. Narayanaswamy said.

He further said that the YSRCP government would overcome any obstacle to help all deserving beneficiaries realise their dreams.