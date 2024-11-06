GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. draft drone policy aims to attract investments and research in the State: Chandrababu Naidu

During the review meeting at the Secretariat on November 5, 2024, CM Chandrababu Naidu outlined his vision for the drone policy to attract substantial investments, promote drone manufacturing, and create vast employment opportunities within the state.

Published - November 06, 2024 11:12 am IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Chief Minister N. handrababu Naidu is holding a review meeting at the State Secretariat in Amaravati on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. handrababu Naidu is holding a review meeting at the State Secretariat in Amaravati on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chaired a late night high-level review on the State’s proposed Andhra Pradesh Drone Policy 2024-2029, emphasising the need for the State to lead the country with the best drone policy, on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

Also read: Andhra Pradesh poised to become drone hub of India, says Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

The draft policy, which aims to make the state a central hub for drone industries, is part of a broader strategy by the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation to achieve several ambitious goals over the next five years.

During the review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), attended by Infrastructure and Investment Department Secretary S. Suresh Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation Managing Director K. Dinesh Kumar, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu outlined his vision for the drone policy to attract substantial investments, promote drone manufacturing, and create vast employment opportunities within the state.

Kurnool as prime location

Mr. Naidu proposed that the policy focus on making Andhra Pradesh an ideal destination for drone-related industries and manufacturing, particularly designating Orvakal in Kurnool district as a prime location for establishing drone manufacturing units. This move aligns with the state’s goal to develop a conducive environment for drone production and services, making it attractive for domestic and international investors.

The Chief Minister stressed that drone technology should be seamlessly integrated into various government departments to enhance efficiency. He urged that each department utilize drones for services like surveying, monitoring, and inspections, enabling more streamlined governance and public services. Mr. Naidu suggested the need for awareness programs within these departments to increase drone utilisation across sectors.

Emphasising the importance of research and development, Mr. Naidu directed officials to ensure the policy supports R&D initiatives for the drone sector, thus laying a foundation for continuous innovation and technical growth within Andhra Pradesh. He envisioned Amaravati, the state’s capital, as the “Drone Capital of India,” positioning it as a key player in the national drone ecosystem.

With promising growth in the sector, the Chief Minister also encouraged incentivizing companies to bring in investments. He highlighted that establishing a supportive infrastructure could make Andhra Pradesh a go-to state for drone manufacturers and service providers.

Minister for Infrastructure and Investment B.C. Janardhan Reddy and other senior officials also participated in the meeting, indicating a multi-departmental commitment to advancing the state’s drone strategy. The A.P. government’s progressive approach reflects its aspiration to establish the state as a leader in drone innovation and technology, aligning with the growing trend of digital transformation and automation across India.

