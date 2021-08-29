AP dispenses with grading system, reintroduces marks in SSC exam

‘It is to help students seeking admissions in other States and jobs’

The State government has dispensed with the existing grading system in the SSC Public Examinations and reintroduced the system of awarding marks, considering the difficulties being faced for admission and recruitment, since a large number of students are securing similar grades.

“It has become difficult for students who are seeking admission in the neighbouring States such as Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka among others, as the institutions are insisting on marks for admissions,” explained Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

Speaking to The Hindu, he pointed out that 10th Class being the criteria for recruitment in Defence services, Department of Posts and a few other departments, students who wanted to pursue a career in these areas would face problems without marks, he said, explaining about the need to make the switch to the old system of awarding marks. The awarding of marks was being implemented from the SSC batch of March 2020.

The CBSE pattern of awarding grades on Relative Grading System for the SSC Public Examinations was introduced in the State in March 2010 with an idea to reduce stress for students and put an end to the mad race for ranks. The decision was hailed by academics, who were in favour of continuous evaluation of students by taking a number of small tests throughout the year instead of a single test at the end of the academic year.

Later, giving in to the arguments of academics that the grading pattern would eliminate unhealthy competition among the top achievers and reduce societal pressure, and based on CBSE reforms, the government further decided to adopt Absolute Grading System and the SSC results of 2011 were released adopting the new mode, but it also indicated the marks.

Initially implemented for students from Classes VI to X, the eight-grade pattern from A1 to D2 by defining the range of marks for each grade to arrive at the grade points to facilitate the declaration of grades as well as the results, was later extended up to 10th Class (SSC) till March 2019.

For the SSC batch of 2020, no grades were awarded owing to cancellation of the exams on account of the COVID situation.

A high power committee constituted by the State government to evolve a fair pattern for declaration of the SSC-2021 results in June, recommended awarding of grades to the SSC batch of March-2020 also as exams were cancelled for them too for the same reason.

But Director of School Education V. Chinaveerabhadrudu drew the government's attention to the need to award marks instead of grades, citing difficulties faced by students in admission and recruitments to which the government gave its consent.