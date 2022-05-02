A.P. Discoms met 207.221 Million Units of demand on May 1

May 02, 2022 22:10 IST

Coal is being supplied to thermal plants on daily basis

The Andhra Pradesh power distribution companies (Discoms) met 207.221 Million Units (MU) of demand on May 1, when compared to the 195.006 MU on the same day last year. It is a growth of 6.26 % year-on-year, according to an official release.

The peak demand during the day was put at 10,905 megawatt (MW) at 11.54 a.m. The peak demand on the same day last year was 10,185 MW, a 7.07% growth year on year.

The average demand during the day was 8,680 MW and there was no load relief for the domestic and agriculture sectors. The DISCOMs purchased 30.30 MUs from the market, while the AP-Genco’s thermal plants accounted for 69.34 MUs of the demand that was met on May 1.

The share of central generating stations was 32.83 MUs, independent power producers 21.64 MUs, wind power 25.09 MUs, solar power 24.01 MUs and AP-Genco hydel plants 4.01 MUs.

As of May 1, Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) at Krishnapatnam had a net coal availability (opening balance plus receipts during the day minus consumption) of 1,21,454 metric tonnes (MT) that would last for 6.39 days.

Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) and Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) had 30,196 MTs and 22,772 MTs enough for 1.06 and 1.,08 days respectively. The NTTPS received 24,811 MTs, RTPP 15,314 MTs and SDSTPS 2,784 MTs of coal.

The Hinduja plant in Visakhapatnam received 11,892 MTs of coal during the day and it had a net stock of 18,609 MTs that would last 1.94 days. Coal is being supplied to the thermal plants on a daily basis through additional rakes in tune with a crisis management plan jointly worked out by the Union Ministries for power, coal and railways.