A.P. DISCOMs asked to prevent daytime burning of street lights

Schedule in place to complete rectification works in four months

Schedule in place to complete rectification works in four months

The AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has instructed the DISCOMs to take steps for preventing the burning of street lights at some places during day time.

The instructions came after its Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy had personally observed it during his visit to his native place in October 2021 and publication of reports in a section of the media.

As per his direction, the DISCOMs had given a schedule for rectification, and the works were expected to be completed in about four months, an APERC release said.

The day-time burning of street lights was causing wastage of power as rightly pointed out by the media, the release said.

The commission had addressed a letter to all the DISCOMs, directing them to take action in this regard.

It was made clear that it was the responsibility of the local bodies to maintain the street lights, and they ought to have made necessary arrangements to curb such wastage of power, the APERC said.

The DISCOMs had since taken steps such as drawing the phase wires and replacing damaged aerial bundled cables, to set the lights in order, it was stated.