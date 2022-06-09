AP Digital Corp connects people and govt. via WhatsApp interface and chatbot

Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation (APDC) has launched an interface on the popular instant messaging mobile application WhatsApp to reach out to the public and disseminate information promoting the State government's public welfare schemes, policies and programmes.

In a release on Thursday, APDC vice-chairman and managing director Chinna Vasudeva Reddy said that the WhatsApp interface would help take APDC's agenda of being the bridge between the government and public through digital media further.

Mr. Reddy said the interface would not only help spread awareness among the beneficiaries through a targeted approach, but would also aid the fight against the spread of misinformation.

He said APDC was working towards adding more functions to this interaction and launching a full-scale WhatsApp chatbot soon.

"We are honoured to support the Andhra Pradesh government in their effort to enhance e-Governance in the State. It is our continuous endeavour to work with governments and city administrations across the country with WhatsApp Business platform for making communication with citizens quick, easy and scalable," WhatsApp India, Head of Public Policy Shivnath Thukral said.