A.P. DGP pats NTR district police for settling highest number of cases in Lok Adalat

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 19, 2022 18:13 IST

Director General of Police(DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has appreciated NTR district police for settling the highest number of cases in the State in the recently-held Mega Lok Adalat.

Of 1,22,794 cases settled, 11,630 cases were from the NTR District Police Commissionerate limits. In all, 8,322 petty cases, 2,592 IPC cases, 716 Special Act cases were settled in the Lok Adalat, held in August this year.

The DGP praised officers for putting in efforts to clear the pending cases amicably.

