A.P. DGP exhorts parents, institutions not to mount pressure on students

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy flagging of a rally against suicides in connection with ‘World Suicides Prevention Day’ in Vijayawada on Saturday, September 10, 2022 | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday, September 10, 2022, exhorted the parents and the educational institution managements not to mount pressure on the students thereby prevent suicidal tendencies.

Unable to bear the stress due to pressure from parents and the institutions, the youngsters were resorting to suicide, the DGP said while addressing the students during a rally organised against forcible deaths.

Hundreds of psychology, nursing and medical students of various colleges, doctors, officers and police participated in the rally jointly organised by NTR District Police and Indian Psychiatric Society here today.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy flagged off the rally taken from Benz Circle to Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium. The students and officers carrying placards against suicides participated in the rally.

On the occasion, the DGP said the percentage of persons suffering with marital issues, illness and students was high among the suicide victims, and asked the parents to allow their wards to choose the courses of their choice.

Explaining that the State government was offering ‘Amm Vodi’, ‘Vasati Deevena’, ‘Vidya Kanuka’ and other schemes under ‘Mana Badi Nadu Nedu’ programme, the DGP said the government was providing quality food through Mid-Day Meal scheme, and asked the parents to educate their children without any stress and give some liberty to the students in pursuing higher education.

The youngsters were resorting to suicide unable to bear the harassment being meted out by the school and college managements, the DGP said, advising the educational institutions to refrain from pressurising the students.

‘Create good atmosphere at home’

“If the parents quarrel at homes, it will not only disturb the family life, but also impact on the children and is driving them to end lives in many instances,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said and asked the elders to create a happy and good atmosphere at homes.

He also directed the police officers not to insult or harass the general public involved in cases. Police officers should follow the procedure and follow the law as some people were resorting to suicides due to fear, insult and torture, he said.

Earlier, the students along with other participants took a pledge to prevent suicides and spread about awareness about it.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, DIG (Law and Order) S.V. Rajashekar Babu, Deputy Commissioners of Police Vishal Gunni and G. Mary Prasanthi, members of Indian Psychiatric Society and other officers participated.