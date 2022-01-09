A.P. Deputy CM urges industries to allocate CSR funds for education, health sectors

SRIKAKULAM:

09 January 2022 12:40 IST

He was inaugurating an ultra modern kitchen in Ambedkar University

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishnadas on January 9 exhorted the industries to take up service activities in their vicinity to the extent possible and win the hearts of people.

Inaugurating an ultra modern kitchen established by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, CSR wing of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, in Dr. B.R.Ambedkar University campus at Etcherla, Mr. Krishnadas said that the kitchen established with ₹2 crore would help 300 students to have meals at a time.

He said that the establishment of an RO water plant was also a good initiative aimed at protecting the health of students.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice - Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao, former Union Minister Killi Kruparani, Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar and senior executives of Aurobindo Pharma Limited were present.