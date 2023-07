July 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowment Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, accompanied by Collector P. Prasanthi, on Friday presented a ‘saree’ to the deity Mavullamma in Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district. The saree was presented to the deity on the occasion of the Aashada Maasam for blessings for a bumper yield in the Kharif season. Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas was also present. A special puja was also performed.