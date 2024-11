AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan starts Sanatana Dharma protection wing in Janasena party

Janasena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday (November 2, 2024) said he has set up a new wing in the party ‘Narasimha Varahi Ganam’ to protect Sanatana Dharma.

“I am starting a separate wing in Janasena for Sanatana Dharma protection and naming it as Narasimha Varahi Ganam,” said Mr. Kalyan in a press release.

Further, Mr, Kalyan asserted that he respects all the religions and follows his own Hindu religion.

Mr. Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, recently announced the forming of a new wing during his visit to Eluru district.

