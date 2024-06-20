GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan insists on proper utilisation of MGNREGS funds

Conduct social audit regularly and leave no scope for misuse as the livelihood of a large number of workers is dependent on the Central scheme, says Pawan Kalyan

Published - June 20, 2024 07:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan reviewing the MGNREGS works, at his camp office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan reviewing the MGNREGS works, at his camp office in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister, who is also holding the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development portfolio, K. Pawan Kalyan, has instructed the department officials to ensure proper utilisation of the funds made available under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by conducting social audit regularly, strictly in accordance with the guidelines.

Addressing a review meeting on MGNREGS at his camp office here on June 20 (Thursday), Mr. Kalyan said the officials should leave no scope for misuse of funds, lest injustice should be done to the huge number of workers dependent on the Central scheme for their livelihood.

He sought information on the progress of various NREGS works, the expenditure incurred thereof, and the cases booked for misappropriation of funds, and exhorted the officials to work out a mechanism to implement the scheme in the best possible manner with due focus on monitoring it from the grassroot-level.

