A.P. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to participate in Grama Sabha at Mysurivaripalle on August 23

Grama Sabha will be conducted in all panchayats of Annamayya district on that day for seeking approval of works and projects for the financial year 2024-25 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, says Collector

Published - August 20, 2024 07:14 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri has directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the visit of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to Annamayya district on August 23.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan will be arriving to conduct a Grama Sabha at Mysurivaripalle of Railway Kodur mandal.

The District Collector, along with Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sridhar and officials of various departments, inspected the arrangements on Tuesday.

Mr. Sridhar said the duties assigned to the officers should be carried out with special care, and that the Grama Sabha should be conducted successfully.

The Collector said that the Grama Sabha would be conducted in all the panchayats of the district on that day for seeking approval of works and projects for the financial year 2024-25 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The already sanctioned works and works in progress would also be discussed on the occasion, he said.

The Collector appealed to the residents of Mysuruvaripalle to cooperate with the officials in creating basic amenities and developing it as a model panchayat.

Joint Collector Adarsh ​​Rajendran, Rajampet Sub-Collector Nydia Devi, and senior officials of the Police, Revenue, Rural Waterworks, and Panchayat Raj departments were present.

JSP cadre from Annamayya, Kadapa, and Tirupati districts are expected to participate in Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s maiden visit to Railway Kodur after taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister.

JSP won the Railway Kodur, an SC Reserved Assembly constituency, in recent elections. The victory turned significant in the combined Kadapa district, which remained the bastion of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

