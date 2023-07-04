ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Department of Technical Education launches student-friendly website

July 04, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students can access information about government, private and aided polytechnic colleges, says Commissioner (Technical Education) Chadalavada Nagarani

P Sujatha Varma
The Department of Technical Education launched a new ‘student-friendly’ website on July 4 (Tuesday).

Commissioner (Technical Education) Chadalavada Nagarani said that students could access any information about the government, private and aided polytechnic colleges across the State from this website.

“Readable content for visually challenged persons has also been uploaded and the same can be read using screen readers, besides the links of other important websites (State Board of Technical Education, POLYCET admissions, Engineering Admissions, students transfer etc.) that are useful to students,” she said.

Ms. Nagarani appreciated the work done by the National Informatics Centre, Vijayawada and Deputy Director (Technical) B. Kalyan and ITCO K. Ratna Babu who lent their expertise in designing the website, which also had a feedback form the users to fill in with their suggestions, ideas and complaints if any.

Joint Director of the Department, V. Padma Rao, State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Secretary K.V. Ramana Babu, Deputy Director (Training and Placement) M.A. Ramakrishna, Joint Secretary S.B. Ramayya, Joint Secretary G.V.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, Officer on Special Duty B. Nageswara Rao, ITCO K. Ratna Babu and staff were present on the occasion.

