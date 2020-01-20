AP Decentralisation and Development Bill tabled in the State Assembly

The State government has introduced two Bills, including the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Region Bill 2020, and The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill 2020, in the Assembly on Monday.

Fast moves

Tabling the Decentralisation Bill, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the Legislative Capital will be in Amaravati. Raj Bhavan, Secretariat and offices of the Heads of the Departments will be located at the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam. Similarly, the seat of all judicial institutions established under the State legislation, shall, as far as practicable, be located in Judicial Capital of Kurnool.

The government also proposed to establish Zonal Planning and Development Boards. Under this, two to three districts will be brought under each Board. Also, the Village and Ward Secretariats, which were established a few months ago, were also brought under the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Region Bill 2020.

Assets and laibilities to AMRDA

Amaravati Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authority (AMRDA) will replace the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). All the assets and liabilities, both current and contingent, and bonds issued by the APCRDA with the government guarantee will be transferred to the AMRDA.