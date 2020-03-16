A.P. Chief Secretary urges SEC to revoke orders on postponement of local body polls

VIJAYAWADA

16 March 2020

The COVID-19 situation was under control in the State and it would continue to be under control for another three to four weeks, she said

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney wrote a letter to the State Election Commission (SEC) urging it to revoke its order of postponing the local body elections and adhere to the election schedule announced earlier.

The Chief Secretary’s letter comes in the wake of the SEC decision to postpone the elections in view of Covid-19.

Ms. Sawhney, in the letter dated Sunday, said the situation related to Covid-19 was under control in the State and it would continue to be under control for another three to four weeks. Further, considering that there is no local transmission, leave alone community transmission, there may be no threat of the outbreak in alarming proportion in the next three to four weeks.

Deprives 3rd tier government

“However, looking at the trend in other countries, in spite of all efforts, nothing can be predicted of the situation after four weeks from now. Thus any, postponement of elections would make the conduct of elections very uncertain depriving the State from having the availability of third tier of Government which is critical at this juncture,” she said.

Further, the CS said the State government would like to assure that it has been taking, and would continue to take all necessary steps for the containment of Covid-19. Concerns with regard to the election coming in the way of containing Covid-19 can be addressed by issuing suitable advisories with regard to election campaigning by the candidates, and congregation at the polling stations.

‘Could have consulted’

Moreover, she stated that public health was the responsibility of the State government, and therefore the SEC could have held prior consultation with the State. “This would have helped us to appraise the correct status of Covid-19 before coming to a conclusion regarding postponement of the elections,” she said.

It may be recalled that the SEC on Sunday had issued a notification deferring the polls by six weeks in view of the coronavirus threat. State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar said after six weeks, or after the threat of coronavirus recedes, the election process will continue with changes wherever necessary. As regard to Panchayat elections, a fresh notification will be issued once normalcy is restored.