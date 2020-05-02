A.P. crosses the 1,500-mark in COVID positive cases tally

The State has reported 62 fresh positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,525. The State has crossed the 1,500-mark and 1,08,403 tests were conducted so far putting the positivity rate at 1.40%, death rate at 2.16% and recovery rate at 29%.

Thirty-eight patients recovered during the same period and no new deaths were reported. Currently the State has 1,051 active patients and 33 patients died. So far, 441 persons recovered.

Most of the fresh cases were reported in Kurnool (25), followed by Krishna (12). Nellore reported six fresh cases and Anantapur, Visakahapatnam and Kadapa reported four fresh cases each while East Godavari reported three cases. Guntur reported only two new cases and Prakasam and West Godavari reported one fresh case each.

Out of the 38 patients who had recovered, 19 are from Guntur, seven each from West Godavari and Krishna and two each are from Anantapur and Chittor and one from Nellore. No new deaths were reported.

As of Saturday, Kurnool reported 436 cases while Guntur reported 308 cases, Krishna reported 258 cases and Nellore 90. They are followed by Kadapa (83), Chittoor (80), Anantapur (71), Prakasam (61), West Godavari (59), East Godavari (45), Visakhapatnam (29) and Srikakulam.