A.P. created record by organising grama sabhas in 13,326 panchayats in single day: Minister Kollu Ravindra

The State has created a record of sorts by organising grama sabhas in 13,326 gram panchayats on a single day, Minister for Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra said, adding that all these panchayats would be developed at a cost of ₹4,500 crore.

After paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and freedom fighter Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his 152nd birth anniversary, the Minister took part in grama sabha at Bhogireddipalle and Chinnapuram villages in Machilipatnam mandal on Friday.

Recalling the words of Gandhiji who said a country can progress only with the progress of villages, the Minister gave details about the proposals approved and projects to be taken up at these two villages.

He said ₹160 crore MGNREGA funds had been sanctioned to the district, and that these would be utilised for the construction of roads and sewer lines. Of that, ₹30 crore would be spent on setting up facilities in Machilipatnam, ₹26 lakh for putting in place a sewage system in Bhogireddypalli village, ₹65 lakh for laying cement roads.

He promised the villagers that cement roads would be built in all villages In the next 2 or 3 years and said funds to the tune of ₹220 crore had been allocated to the mandal under the Jal Jeevan Mission for installing taps in every house. Focus would also be on ensuring that every house had fresh water taps, toilets, gas connections and electricity, the Minister said.

“Waste to wealth centres would be established to ensure a clean environment in villages,” the Minister told the assembled villagers. He assured them that financial aid would be given to those who have cattle and sheds would be arranged for them.

In NTR district, Grama Sabha was held in 289 gram panchayats, which were attended by more than 80,000 people. Works worth ₹120.94 crore were approved for transforming villages into ‘Swarna Grama Panchayats’.

Officials briefed the residents about Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Of the works approved, ₹80 crore had been set aside for construction of roads and drains, ₹16.8 crore for cattle sheds, ₹13,000 for Sericulture sheds, ₹41,000 for Horticultural crops, ₹55,000 for plantation works, ₹7.3 crore for farm ponds, ₹1.32 crore for Amrit Sarovar, ₹9 crore for other works.