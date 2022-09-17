A.P. CRDA offers discount on residential, commercial plots to be auctioned on Oct. 13

Registrations will be open from September 19 to October 10

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 17, 2022 20:26 IST

The AP-Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has announced hefty discounts on the prices of residential and commercial plots in four townships / layouts (Payakapuram in Vijayawada, Nowluru near Mangalagiri, Chenchupet in Tenali and the truck terminal at Ibrahimpatnam) which it will be e-auctioning on October 13.

It is offering a uniform 40% discount on the previous sale prices and the registrations (to be done on https://konugolu.ap.gov.in) will be open from September 19 to October 10, according to a CRDA release.

The prospective buyers of residential plots will be given up to Rs.13 lakh discount on making full payments and those interested in purchasing plots for schools and hospitals can avail up to Rs.1.18 crore discount on outright payments. The discount in respect of lumpsum payments made for commercial plots is up to Rs.85 lakh.

The price drop for 29 residential plots in Payakapuram is Rs.10,000 per square yard from Rs.25,000 to Rs.15,000.

As far as the Amaravati township at Nowluru is concerned, there are 324 plots for auction. The previous sale price was Rs.17,800 per square yard, which has been reduced to Rs.10,680.

The CRDA announced a drop in the price of 12 residential plots at Chenchupet from Rs.35,200 per square yard to Rs.21,120.

The 28 commercial plots in the Ibrahimpatnam truck terminal are up for grabs for Rs.6,600 per square yard, which was Rs.11,000 earlier.

After a ‘new registration’ is done on the above portal, the terms and conditions there have to be accepted to get an OTP and then the ‘land parcel’ option in the ‘buyer type’ section should be chosen.

All necessary details have to be then filled and relevant documents attached and ‘user acceptance and undertaking’ checkbox has to be clicked to proceed. A one-time registration fee is to be paid and it facilitates participation in all the auctions.

