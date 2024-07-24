A.P. CRDA forms technical committee to proceed with stalled works in Amaravati capital city

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) constituted a technical committee to examine the issues and suggest the way forward in development of Amaravati capital city.

The committee will have the Engineer-in-Chief of the Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department as its chairman, and Chief Engineers of CRDA, Amaravati Development Corporation, R&B (Buildings), Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and Central DISCOM and a representative of the Vigilance & Enforcement Department as its members.

The committee will have to submit its report within one month after consulting all stakeholders and visiting the project sites.

According to a G.O. (Rt.No. 541) issued on Wednesday by Anil Kumar Singhal, Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, the committee has been tasked with examining the status of various works taken up as part of the construction of the capital city, and assessing the structural soundness of various structures on which work has been halted since May 2019, by availing the services of reputed organisations.

Assessing the extent of damage to roads, pipelines laid for sewers, water supply, power for the partly executed works, assessing the quality of materials stacked at the sites and serviceability of the pipes, steel and other materials, recommending suitable retrofitting methods if required and ways to proceed with the stall works will also be done by the committee.