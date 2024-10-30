GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AP-CRDA forms special unit funded by World Bank, ADB to oversee compliance with environmental norms

Called the Environmental & Social Management Unit, it will oversee compliance, conduct studies and monitor safeguards

Published - October 30, 2024 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The State government has permitted the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) to establish a special unit to comply with environmental and social safeguards in the capital city development programme being funded by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Called the Environmental & Social Management Unit (ESMU), it will oversee compliance and conduct studies and monitor said safeguards, as per GO No. 112 issued on Tuesday.

The ESMU will tackle issues arising from the Amaravati Inclusive and Sustainable Capital City Development Programme, for which the State government sought financial assistance amounting to ₹15,000 crore.

AP-CRDA informed the government that the proposed developmental activities will have environmental and social impacts, requiring thorough screening, evaluation, and mitigation through an Environmental and Social Management Plan and periodic reporting, which necessitated formation of ESMU.

Given the scale of development and Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) safeguard requirements, the ESMU will take care of the said issues.

It will guide the departments concerned in implementing environmental and social safeguards for the MDB-funded projects. The decision to constitute the ESMU has been taken in the 38th AP-CRDA Authority meeting, wherein the Commissioner of CRDA was authorised to take necessary action.

