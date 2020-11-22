A.P. CPI secretary Ramakrishna put under house arrest to prevent visit to Polavaram project site

Other CPI party members and leaders from Krishna, West and East Godavari districts, who were on their way to Polavaram, were also arrested

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna and other Left party leaders were put under house arrest by the police in Rajamahendravaram city to prevent their visit to the Polavaram project site on Sunday morning.

Mr. Ramakrishna was kept at the River Bay resort in the city in the morning.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Ramakrishna said the CPI had planned to visit the Polavaram project site on Sunday to see the ongoing work, the condition of the workers on the site and to understand if any changes were made in the actual height of the project.

"Meeting the project-displaced people and a discussion of the issues pertaining to their rehabilitation and resettlement was on the agenda. On Saturday, the Polavaram project authorities permitted us to visit the site and they are even willing to show us the ongoing works. But the police has confined us to house arrest", said Mr. Ramakrishna.

