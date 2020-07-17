A.P. COVID tally crosses 40,000-mark, toll mounts to 534

With an alarming increase of incidence of COVID-19 cases, the State’s death toll has crossed the 500-mark and the tally of infections crossed the 40,000-mark, with the districts reporting 42 deaths and 2,602 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as of Friday morning.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, the current tally is 40,646 and toll 534. The number of cases doubled in about 11 days and the number of deaths doubled in just nine days. The State's COVID mortality rate is 1.31%.

The first 10,000 cases were reported in 105 days and the second 10,000 cases were reported in 12 days. Further, it took only seven days to witness the third 10,000 cases and the fourth 10,000 cases were reported in just four days.

The new deaths were reported in 12 districts, and Anantapur reported six deaths in the past day. It is followed by East Godavari, Chittor and Prakasam with five deaths each and Guntur and West Godavari with four deaths each. Kadapa and Visakhapatnam witnessed three deaths each while Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram saw two deaths each. Krishna, which has the highest mortality rate, reported only one death.

Local cases

Meanwhile, more than half of the new local cases were reported by just three districts. East Godavari alone reported 643 cases while Guntur reported 367 and Chittoor reported 328 new cases in the past day.

Kurnool reported 315 new cases and crossed the 5,000-mark. More new cases were reported in Anantapur (297), Srikakulam (149), Nellore (127), West Godavari (109), Vizianagaram (89), Kadapa (55), Prakasam (53), Krishna (37) and Visakhpatnam (23).

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (5,131), East Godavari (4,505), Guntur (4,330), Anantapur (4,284), Chittoor (3,864), Krishna (3,021), West Godavari (2,537), Kadapa (2,275), Srikakulam (1,852), Nellore (1,717), Visakhapatnam (1,716), Prakasam (1,448) and Vizianagaram (1,071). Of the imported cases, 2,461 are of people from other states and 434 are of foreign returnees.

There are a total of 2,895 imported cases and 37,751 local cases. During the past day 20,245 samples were tested and so far 12.60 lakh samples were tested. The positivity rate has increased to 3.22% and the recovery rate came down to 49.94%.