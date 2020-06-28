AP COVID tally crosses 13,000-mark with 813 new cases, 12 death

VIJAYAWADA

28 June 2020 16:51 IST

In an alarming rise in the number of COVID deaths and infections, the State has reported 12 more deaths and 813 fresh cases during the past 24 hours as 25,778 samples were tested. It is the biggest single-day spike of new cases and as well as deaths in a day so far.

The toll has mounted to 169 and the tally has the 13,000-mark and reached 13,098 cases. Of the total, 7021 cases are active and 5908 patients have recovered so far. In the past 24 hours 428 patients have recovered.

Advertising

Advertising

Six new deaths occurred in Kurnool, five deaths occurred in Krishna districts and one death occurred in West Godavari district.

As many as 755 fresh cases were local cases and 50 cases are of people from other states and five are of foreign returnees.

Most of the fresh local cases came up in Kadapa (111) Kurnool (103), Guntur (90), Chittoor (82), Krishna (79) and West Godavari (71). They are followed by East Godavari (57), Anantapur (51), Visakhapatnam (44), Prakasam (41), Nellore (18) and Vizianagaram (8). No new case was reported in Srikakulam.

The district-wise local case tallies are as follows: Kurnool (1787), Anantapur (1371), Krishna (1331), Guntur (1193), East Godavari (1002), Chittoor (891), West Godavari (875), Kadapa (794), Nellore (579), Visakhapatnam (505), Prakasam (313), Vizianagaram (145), and Srikakulam (62).

So far 8.41 lakh samples were tested and the positivity rate is at 1.56% with a slight increase. The recovery rate too slightly increased to 45.11%. The mortality rate is at 1.29% and tests per million population has increased to 15, 765 tests.