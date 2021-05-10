A.P. COVID tally crosses 13-lakh

2 lakh cases reported in 10 days; 14,988 in the past day

The State’s COVID tally crossed the 13-lakh mark with 14,988 new infections and 84 deaths reported in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. During the last 10 days, 2,00,899 cases were reported, registering 19% positivity rate. It was the biggest tally to be reported in such a short span. During the same period, 799 persons succumbed to the virus.

Rapid spread

Of the two lakh cases, 67.4% were reported from seven districts of East Godavari (11.83%), Chittoor (11.00%), Visakhapatnam (9.97%), Srikakulam (9.35%), Guntur (8.55%), Kurnool (8.51%) and Anantapur (8.32%), where at least 16,000 cases each were detected.

Meanwhile, only 60,124 samples were tested in the past day, but the positivity rate was one of the highest at 24.93%. The overall positivity rate of 1.74 crore samples was 7.47%.

The cumulative tally reached 13,02,589 and the toll increased to 8,791.

The number of recoveries also crossed the 11-lakh mark and reached 11,04,431 as 16,167 patients recovered in the past day setting the recovery rate at 8.79%. The death rate remains at 0.67%. There were 1,89,367 active cases.

Guntur and West Godavari districts reported 12 new deaths each while East Godavari reported 10 deaths in the past day. Visakhapatnam reported nine deaths and Nellore and Vizianagaram reported eight each while Chittoor and Kurnool reported six each and Srikakulam and Krishna reported four each. Anantapur reported three deaths and Kadapa reported two. Prakasam reported no death.

East Godavari reported the highest single-day tally of 2,352 infections in the past day. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (1,618), Guntur (1,55), Chittoor (1,543), Nellore (1,432), Srikakulam (1,298), Kadapa (1,224), Kurnool (948), Krishna (666), Anantapur (639), Prakasam (639), Vizianagaram (629) and West Godavari (423).

The cumulative case tally of Anantapur and Visakhapatnam reached close to one lakh and that of Krishna district crossed the 70,000-mark.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,65,545),Chittoor (1,41,480), Guntur (1,22,097), West Godavari (1,10,811), Visakhapatnam (99,437), Anantapur (99,416), Nellore (94,329), Kurnool (93,646), Srikakulam (86,654), Prakasam (83,607), Kadapa (73,138), Krishna (70,624) and Vizianagaram (58,910).