A.P. COVID deaths limited to eight in a day

14 October 2021 00:52 IST

All districts report less than 100 infections in the past day

The State reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19 and 517 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The cumulative tally and toll reached 20,58,582 and 14,276 respectively.

The active cases tally further came down to 6,615, as 826 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,37,691 and 98.99%.

The daily test positivity rate of the 38,786 samples tested in the past day was 1.33% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.88 crore samples tested so far was 7.14%.

Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam districts reported two deaths each in the past day, while Chittoor and East Godavari reported one death each.

No district reported more than 100 infections in the past day. Chittoor reported 97 infections. It was followed by East Godavari (88), Guntur (84), Krishna (71), Nellore (38), Prakasam (38), Visakhapatnam (31), West Godavari (28), Kadapa (26), Srikakulam (6), Kurnool (5), Anantapur (3) and Vizianagaram (2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,92,664), Chittoor (2,45,381), West Godavari (1,78,435), Guntur (1,77,059), Anantapur (1,57,709), Visakhapatnam (1,57,143), Nellore (1,45,859), Prakasam (1,38,079), Kurnool (1,24,073), Srikakulam (1,22,840), Krishna (1,18,315), Kadapa (1,15,282) and Vizianagaram (82,848).