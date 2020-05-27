Andhra Pradesh

AP COVID-19 tally surpasses 3,000 mark

Wall paintings to spread awareness on wearing masks decorate the walls of Vijayawada.

Wall paintings to spread awareness on wearing masks decorate the walls of Vijayawada.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

One death, 134 fresh COVID positive cases reported in the State

One more death and 134 fresh cases of positive COVID-19 were reported by the State during the past 24 hours. While 68 fresh cases are of local people, 66 are of migrant workers who returned to the State.

The total number of migrant cases has gone up to 219 and 144 of them have already recovered. The total number of cases among foreign returnees stand at 111, as per the bulletin issued by Health Department on Wednesday.

The fresh death case was reported in East Godavari and nine cases (Chittoor-8, Nellore-1) are linked to Koyembedu hotspot.

The tally crossed the 3,000-mark and reached 3117. There are 1,002 active patients under treatment and 2,057 have attained full recovery and were discharged so far.

The death toll increased to 58, which is 1.8% of the total positive cases.

In the past day, 9664 samples were tested and so far 3,32,378 samples were tested.

