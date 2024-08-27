GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Council of Ministers to hold first paperless meet on Wednesday using e-Cabinet application

Training programme held for OSDs and Private Secretaries to Ministers to facilitate the meeting

Published - August 27, 2024 08:00 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu holding a Cabinet meeting at Velagapudi in Amaravati recently. All such meetings will go virtual from Wednesday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu holding a Cabinet meeting at Velagapudi in Amaravati recently. All such meetings will go virtual from Wednesday. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The first paperless meeting of the Council of Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, e-Cabinet meeting, will be held on August 28, Wednesday, around 11 a.m. through a dedicated application developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The Ministers and Secretaries are expected to attend the virtual meeting, doing away with the traditional practice of physically assembling at one place, usually the first block of the Secretariat at Velagapudi in Amaravati.

S. Suresh Kumar, Secretary (Political), with the support of ITE & C Department, conducted a training programme on August 27, Tuesday, to all the Officers on Special Duty (OSDs), and the Private Secretaries (PS) to the Ministers on how to use the e-Cabinet application and its benefits. They will in turn brief the Ministers on the process.

Enhances efficiency

‘’The application not only enhances operational efficiency but also aligns with eco-friendly practices. It provides secure and real-time access to Cabinet documents and discussions and digitizes all records. It also helps in monitoring and assessing the implementation status of Cabinet decisions. It has comprehensive data analytics and reporting capabilities too.’‘ officials said.  

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in the recent Collectors’ Conference and the subsequent review meetings, emphasised the need to embrace technology for good governance. He even suggested that the bureaucrats, including Collectors, Secretaries and Heads of Departments, use WhatsApp as a medium of communication for government’s day-to-day affairs. He instructed officials to create different WhatsApp groups for users of each department, which would also serve as a common platform for officers.

Mr. Naidu, even during his previous tenure, gave importance to application of technology in governance. He established the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) to access information on real-time basis and take necessary action to deal with various issues.

