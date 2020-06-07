Andhra Pradesh

A.P. Council and Assembly sessions likely from June 16

The main agenda of the sessions would be to pass a full-fledged budget for 2020-21 tentatively on June 18.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and Assembly sessions are likely to be held from June 16.

The main agenda of the sessions would be to pass a full-fledged budget for 2020-21 tentatively on June 18. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will table the budget. A vote-on-account budget was moved in March.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the legislative business to be transacted in its meeting scheduled for June 11.

As per established procedure, the Council and Assembly sessions begin with a joint address to the members of both Houses by the Governor — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan — followed by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

The BAC will fix the number of days of the session, by duly taking into account the lockdown guidelines.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 12:13:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-council-and-assembly-sessions-likely-from-june-16/article31771167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY