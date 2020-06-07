A.P. Council and Assembly sessions likely from June 16

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and Assembly sessions are likely to be held from June 16.

The main agenda of the sessions would be to pass a full-fledged budget for 2020-21 tentatively on June 18. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will table the budget. A vote-on-account budget was moved in March.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the legislative business to be transacted in its meeting scheduled for June 11.

As per established procedure, the Council and Assembly sessions begin with a joint address to the members of both Houses by the Governor — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan — followed by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

The BAC will fix the number of days of the session, by duly taking into account the lockdown guidelines.