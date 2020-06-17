A.P. Council adjourned after animated discussion over tabling of bills

GUNTUR

17 June 2020 23:03 IST

Minister Vellampalli Srinivas and TDP MLC Beeda Ravichandra nearly come to blows

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council was adjourned on Tuesday night amid acrimonious scenes. Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas and Telugu Desam Party member Beeda Ravichandra were reportedly engaged in a fist fight after the latter tried to stop Mr. Srinivas from barging towards TDP MLC Nara Lokesh.

Earlier, the House witnessed an intense and acrimonious debate between the ruling and Opposition members over the tabling of the two Bills — Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of the AP and Repeal of CRDA Act — when reports last came in.

Advertising

Advertising

The two Bills were passed by the Assembly in January this year, but were sent to a select committee by the Chairperson of the Council, a decision which led to a furore in the State. On Tuesday, the two Bills were sent to the Council after being approved by the Assembly on Monday.

Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy sought to table the Bills, which had been passed by the Assembly, but the TDP members vehemently opposed the tabling of the two Bills, as they had been referred to the select committee.

Appropriation Bill

The TDP, on the other hand, demanded that the Appropriation Bill be first taken up before tabling of the CRDA Repeal and Decentralisation Bills. TDP floor leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded that the House take up discussion under Rule no 90 on the Appropriation Bill.

The Finance Minister said it was not a custom to initiate the proceedings with a discussion on the Appropriation Bill, and Deputy Chairperson Reddy Subramanyam countered by saying that the House could start a new custom.

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana said it was not proper for the House to start a new custom just because there were more members in the Opposition camp. “There has been a never a tradition anywhere in the country that an Appropriation Bill has been taken up much before tabling of other Bills ,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

Mr. Reddy Subramanyam then sought for a consensus and the Ministers sought an opinion on the mood of the House, which means the opinion of floor leaders. Even as the stand-off persisted, the Deputy Chairperson adjourned the House.