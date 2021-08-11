A.P. continues to witness hot weather

The State continued to reel under hot weather conditions with increasing day and night temperatures, as mainly westerly and south-westerly winds prevailed over the State.

Above normal maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded across the State. According to India Meteorological Department, Bapatla in the Guntur district experienced heatwave conditions as its maximum temperature at 38.2 °C was five degrees higher than the normal temperature.

Ongole and Visakhapatnam recorded a maximum temperature of more than 37 °C, while Narsapur and Visakhapatnam recorded 29.2 °C minimum temperature with a departure of three degrees from normal. Machilipatnam and Tuni also recorded minimum temperatures with three-degree departure from normal.

Meanwhile, rainfall occurred in various areas of East Godavari, Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Guntur and other places.