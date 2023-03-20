ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. continues to witness heavy rainfall at many places

March 20, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Extensive crop damage reported in many districts, temperatures dip below normal

Tharun Boda

People ventured out with their umbrellas as Visakhapatnam received the first showers of the year on Sunday. The denizens also found some respite from the sweltering heat. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Andhra Pradesh continued to witness inclement weather on Sunday as several areas received light to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms as the trough over the neighbouring States persisted at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

As of 8.30 a.m., Kalakada mandal of Annamayya district received a cumulative rainfall of 99.5 mm in 24 hours.

Other mandals in East Godavari, Anakapalli, Annamayya, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, NTR, Chittoor, Parvathipuram Manyam, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Eluru and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts received heavy to very heavy rainfall between 99 mm and 50 mm during the same period, as per the AP State Planning Development Society’s reports.

Damage of agriculture and horticulture crops in a huge extent in these districts was reported.

Rainfall continued throughout the day at many places. Till 7 p.m., Tirupati recorded 24.25 mm of cumulative rainfall. All the mandals in the coastal and Rayalaseema districts received light to moderate rainfall.

Due to the continuous rainfall and cool weather for the past few days, the maximum and minimum temperatures came down by about two to four degrees Celsius from the normal temperatures in the State.

Similar weather is likely on Monday as IMD predicts the occurrence of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places in the State.

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US