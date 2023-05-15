HamberMenu
A.P. continues to reel under sizzling weather as mercury hits 44.5 degrees Celsius

Many areas record over 43 degrees Celsius maximum temperatures

May 15, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
A labourer covers his heads with a towel as he travels on a goods carrier in the scorching heat in Vijayawada on Monday.

A labourer covers his heads with a towel as he travels on a goods carrier in the scorching heat in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh continued to reel under sizzling weather as the mercury crossed the 44 degrees Celsius mark for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Bapatla recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Jangamaheswara Puram (44.0), Kalavacharla (44.0), Garikapadu (43.6), Narsapur (43.6), Kavali (43.6), Ongole (43.5), Machilipatnam (43.3), Nandigama (43.2), Gannavaram-Vijayawada (43.2), Amaravati (43.2), Venkataramannagudem (43.0), Kakinada (42.8), Nellore (42.4), Tirupati (42.1), Nandyal (42.0), Darsi (41.9), Tuni (41.7), Kadapa (41.2), Utkuru (41.0), Kurnool (40.4), Anantapur (40.4). Only a few stations registered less than 40 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, as per India Meteorological Department.

As per the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), 18 mandals in nine coastal districts experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 131 mandals in all the coastal districts experienced heatwave conditions. Due to the rise in temperatures and heatwave conditions, the minimum temperatures during the night are also on the rise. In many parts of the State, the minimum temperatures were not less than 28 degrees Celsius.

A similar weather condition is very likely on Tuesday. As per APSDMA, nine mandals in Guntur, Krishna and NTR districts are likely to undergo severe heatwave conditions on Tuesday, while 194 mandal in all the mandals of coastal districts and a few mandals in Rayalaseema districts are likely to undergo heatwave conditions.

According to APSDMA, mandals in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Guntur, Krishna, NTR and other coastal districts may record maximum temperatures between 45 and 48 degrees Celsius.

There could be relief from the sizzling weather on Wednesday as only 10 mandals are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

