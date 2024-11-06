AP Congress protests against power tariff hike, demands immediate rollback

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on November 6 (Wednesday) strongly opposed the State government’s proposal to hike power tariffs and warned that such a move would severely burden the people.

In a unique mode of protest, Congress leaders and workers, led by State president Y.S. Sharmila, staged a demonstration holding lanterns to symbolise the government’s failure to light the way for the people.

Speaking as part of the protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada, Ms. Sharmila called for an immediate rollback of the ₹17,000 crore electricity surcharge adjustment. “The power tariff hike, disguised as an ‘adjustment,’ is a direct result of the YSR Congress Party’s past mismanagement, compounded further by the current ruling alliance’s policies,” she said, adding that within just five months of coming to power, the TDP-led coalition government was planning to impose a crushing financial burden on the people, particularly in the form of skyrocketing electricity charges.

“Already, the state is burdened with an additional ₹6,000 crore, and now there are fears of another ₹11,000 crore surcharge,” she said.

Sharmila questioned what crime did the people of Andhra Pradesh commit to deserve such punitive financial burdens. “While in Opposition, you promised to reduce electricity charges and criticised the YSR Congress Party for raising tariffs multiple times. But now, when you are in power, you have reneged on that promise and are imposing even greater hardships on the people,” she said sharply.