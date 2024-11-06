 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AP Congress protests against power tariff hike, demands immediate rollback

APCC chief and other leaders hold up lanterns to protest against State government decision

Published - November 06, 2024 06:08 pm IST

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on November 6 (Wednesday) strongly opposed the State government’s proposal to hike power tariffs and warned that such a move would severely burden the people.

In a unique mode of protest, Congress leaders and workers, led by State president Y.S. Sharmila, staged a demonstration holding lanterns to symbolise the government’s failure to light the way for the people.

Speaking as part of the protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada, Ms. Sharmila called for an immediate rollback of the ₹17,000 crore electricity surcharge adjustment. “The power tariff hike, disguised as an ‘adjustment,’ is a direct result of the YSR Congress Party’s past mismanagement, compounded further by the current ruling alliance’s policies,” she said, adding that within just five months of coming to power, the TDP-led coalition government was planning to impose a crushing financial burden on the people, particularly in the form of skyrocketing electricity charges.

“Already, the state is burdened with an additional ₹6,000 crore, and now there are fears of another ₹11,000 crore surcharge,” she said.

Sharmila questioned what crime did the people of Andhra Pradesh commit to deserve such punitive financial burdens. “While in Opposition, you promised to reduce electricity charges and criticised the YSR Congress Party for raising tariffs multiple times. But now, when you are in power, you have reneged on that promise and are imposing even greater hardships on the people,” she said sharply.

Published - November 06, 2024 06:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.