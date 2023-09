September 09, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Saturday condoled the death of party’s Vijayawada city unit’s vice-president Pithapurapu Sambasiva Rao. In a statement on Saturday, he said Sambasiva Rao’s family had been serving the Congress for over four decades. His father Krishnamurthy was a councillor for three terms and his wife Prameela Gandhi was currently an active senior Congress leader, he said.

