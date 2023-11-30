HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Congress president calls on AICC treasurer Ajay Maken

Rudra Raju is said to have briefed Maken on Congress party’s position in the State and the steps being taken to strengthen the party at the grassroots

November 30, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh Congress president Gidugu Rudra Raju greets AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, in Delhi on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Gidugu Rudra Raju greets AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on November 30 (Thursday), met former Union Minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer Ajay Maken in Delhi.

Mr. Rudra Raju paid a courtesy call to the senior Congress leader after his elevation to the post of the party treasurer. In view of the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Rudra Raju briefed him on the Congress party’s position in the State and the steps being taken to strengthen the party at the grassroots.

