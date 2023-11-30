November 30, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on November 30 (Thursday), met former Union Minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer Ajay Maken in Delhi.

Mr. Rudra Raju paid a courtesy call to the senior Congress leader after his elevation to the post of the party treasurer. In view of the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Rudra Raju briefed him on the Congress party’s position in the State and the steps being taken to strengthen the party at the grassroots.