ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Congress blames NDA for neglecting core issues in State

Published - July 23, 2024 09:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh has ignored the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) for the State after coming to power, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sharmila said it was deplorable that the TDP chose to enter into an alliance with a party like the BJP, which has done nothing for the State in the last ten years.

“The coalition government must focus on constructing a capital for A.P., complete the Polavaram project, stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and set up a railway zone in Visakhapatnam,” Ms. Sharmila demanded.

Responding to the ghastly murder of a man named Rasheed in Vinukonda of Palnadu district, the APCC president said the police have failed to maintain law and order in the State, and demanded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to take measures to control crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US