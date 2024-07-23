GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. Congress blames NDA for neglecting core issues in State

Published - July 23, 2024 09:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Andhra Pradesh has ignored the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) for the State after coming to power, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila alleged.

Ms. Sharmila said it was deplorable that the TDP chose to enter into an alliance with a party like the BJP, which has done nothing for the State in the last ten years.

“The coalition government must focus on constructing a capital for A.P., complete the Polavaram project, stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and set up a railway zone in Visakhapatnam,” Ms. Sharmila demanded.

Responding to the ghastly murder of a man named Rasheed in Vinukonda of Palnadu district, the APCC president said the police have failed to maintain law and order in the State, and demanded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to take measures to control crime.

